NCAA women’s tournament preview: Texas vs. Maryland

SUNDAY'S GAME

Texas vs. Maryland, 8 p.m., Alamodome, San Antonio (NCAA Tournament third round)

TV, radio: ESPN, 105.3

About the series: Maryland leads 4-1. The Terrapins recorded 79-71 and 69-64 wins when these two teams met in the NCAA Tournament in 1989 and 2014.

About the Longhorns: Over the first two rounds of the tournament, Texas has trailed for a total of 19 seconds. ... In a 71-62 win over UCLA on Wednesday, Taylor scored 24 points. That matched her season high and fell just three points shy of her career high, set as a freshman against Oklahoma. ... Reserve Lauren Ebo averaged six rebounds over the three games she played against Maryland while attending Penn State. ... Collier's 4.6 offensive rebounds per game would nudge Nneka Enemkpali (4.4 in 2014-15) for UT's program record.

About the Terrapins: Benzan leads the nation with a 3-point percentage of .508, and her 91 3-pointers rank fourth. Benzan was at one time an announced member of Texas' 2020 recruiting class, but the Harvard graduate transfer chose not to join the Longhorns after coach Karen Aston was not retained. Schaefer said this week that he did not have any conversations with Benzan about playing for him. ... Schaefer was Bibby's coach at Mississippi State from 2017 to 2020. ... In the NCAA Tournament's second round, Maryland recorded its seventh 100-point game of the season. ... A third-team selection this season, Owusu is the ninth Terrapin to earn AP All-America accolades.

Danny Davis