Texas 64, Maryland 61: After 'proving people wrong,' Longhorns return to the Elite 8

SAN ANTONIO — For Texas, a basketball season that was already sweet can now be considered elite.

Four Longhorns scored at least 10 points and Texas overcame a slow start at the Alamodome in a 64-61 upset of Maryland in the third round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night. After succeeding in the Sweet 16, the sixth-seeded Longhorns advance to face South Carolina in the Elite 8.

Texas (21-9) last reached the Elite 8 in 2016.

"We're proving people wrong," junior Lauren Ebo said. "The work's not done, we still have three more games to get. Right now we're focusing on the next game and South Carolina."

Down by as many as 11 points in the first quarter and trailing 32-25 at halftime, Texas outscored Maryland 24-15 in the 10 minutes after the intermission. As the final quarter began, UT held a 49-47 lead.

The Longhorns and Terrapins exchanged blows during a fourth quarter that featured four lead changes. With 59 seconds remaining, sophomore Celeste Taylor hit a long jumper to tie the game at 59. Eleven seconds later, the game's biggest sequence occurred.

As Maryland came up court, Lauren Ebo was able to deflect a pass thrown by All-American guard Ashley Owusu. The play by Ebo, a reserve forward who was in the game only because of an injury to starting forward Audrey Warren, set up a fast-break bucket by Kyra Lambert.

"I saw that who I was defending wasn't as locked in as they probably should have been and so I went for it," Ebo said. "I'm glad that Kyra got the steal and made the layup. Nothing really special. It's what we've been working on all year, ball denial."

Said Taylor: "We talk about our post players playing in the passing lane and Lauren was in that passing line today."

After Lambert's lay-up, Texas went up 61-59 and that lead eventually swelled to five points. Maryland missed four straight shots in the final minute before a basket at the buzzer made it a one-score game.

With the win, first-year Texas coach Vic Schaefer advanced to the Elite 8 for the fourth time as a head coach. While at Mississippi State, Schaefer reached the fourth round in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

For Schaefer's players, though, the Elite 8 seemed like a fantasy not too long ago. The NCAA Tournament was cancelled in 2020, but Texas was eliminated in the first round of the 2019 competition. Ebo was a member of a 12-18 Penn State team that winter. Then a point guard at Duke, Lambert sat out the 2018-19 season because of a knee injury.

"I've got a lot of kids that have never been in the NCAA Tournament on this team, and certainly not in the Sweet 16 or the Elite 8," Schaefer said. "To see them respond right now is really, again, it's why we do what we do in coaching."

Texas entered Sunday's showdown knowing it had to contend with the nation's top-scoring offense. Thirteen seconds after the opening tip, sharp-shooting Terrapin Katie Benzan knocked down an open 3-pointer.

Maryland (26-3) went on to score the game's first nine points. Less than 4 1/2 minutes into the game, it held a 13-2 lead. Maryland closed out the first quarter with a 18-12 advantage.

Texas, though, eventually held a team that was averaging 91.8 points per game to its lowest score of the season. Maryland shot 40% for the game and committed 11 turnovers. After the first frame, Maryland didn't score more than 15 points in a quarter.

"Basketball's a game of runs. They went on their run early and we came back and we shut them down," Taylor said. "There were people out there saying that they were going to hang 100 on us. I think we took that personal, every last one of us took that personal."

Texas was led by Charli Collier, who scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Taylor also contributed a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double performance. Joanne Allen-Taylor and Lambert respectively chipped in 14 and 10 points.

Tip-ins: Texas and South Carolina, the top seed in the Hemisfair region, will meet at the Alamodome 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening. ... Maryland guard Diamond Miller led all scorers with her 21 points.