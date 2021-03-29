NCAA women’s tournament preview: Texas vs. South Carolina

Hookem

TUESDAY'S GAME

Texas vs. South Carolina, 6 p.m., Alamodome, San Antonio (NCAA Tournament Elite Eight)

TV/radio: ESPN / 105.3

About the series: Texas leads 2-1. These teams haven't met since 2016.

About the Longhorns: A win would send sixth-seeded Texas to the Final Four for the first time since 2003. ... Schaefer went 3-12 against Staley's Gamecocks while coaching at Mississippi State from 2012-20. ... Allen-Taylor leads Texas with the 15.4 points that she's averaging during the month of March. ... Collier's 19 double-doubles are tied with Oklahoma State's Natasha Mack for the lead among Power Five players this season. ... To get to the Elite Eight, Texas has beaten 11th-seeded Bradley 81-62, third-seeded UCLA 71-62 and second-seeded Maryland 64-61.

About the Gamecocks: Boston was a first-team All-American pick, which means Texas will have to defend an AP All-American for a third straight game. The Longhorns allowed a combined 31 points to UCLA's Michaela Onyenwere and Maryland's Ashley Owusu, who were both third-team honorees. ... Reserve guard Destiny Littleton is averaging 11.9 minutes per game. She played at Texas from 2017-19. ... The Gamecocks lead the nation with their 199 blocked shots. ... South Carolina has not trailed in the second half of any of its NCAA Tournament games. ... To get here, South Carolina has beaten 16th-seeded Mercer 79-53, eighth-seeded Oregon State 59-42 and fifth-seeded Georgia Tech 76-65.

Danny Davis