UTSA hires former Texas coach Karen Aston to lead its basketball program

Former Texas basketball coach Karen Aston will resume her career in San Antonio.

UT-San Antonio announced the hiring of Aston as its basketball coach on Monday. Aston replaces Kristen Holt, who did not have her contract renewed after one of the worst seasons in the program's history. UTSA went 2-18 this winter. The Roadrunners dropped all 14 of their Conference USA contests.

Aston, 56, was the head coach at Texas from 2012-20. Her contract was not renewed after the 2019-20 season. Aston did not coach during the 2020-21 season.

Said Aston in a statement: "I'm so excited to get back on the floor and help this program grow and to engage with the San Antonio community. I witnessed their passion for basketball and sports during my time in Texas and know that our program will blossom with their support."

Aston went 184-83 — with seven of those wins coming at UTSA's expense — over her eight seasons at Texas. The Big 12's coach of the year in 2017, Aston guided Texas to six appearances in the NCAA Tournament. In 2016, the Longhorns reached the Elite Eight.

Despite signing 14 McDonald's All-Americans during her tenure, Aston never won the Big 12's regular-season or tournament title at Texas. She also went 1-18 against Baylor.

As a coach, Aston has amassed a career record 285-146. Aston has also led the programs at Charlotte and North Texas.

"Karen is a winner with a proven record of success," UTSA athletic director Lisa Camos said in a press release. "Her breadth of experience and ability to connect with students will position UTSA women's basketball to compete at a high level."

Nine players signed by Aston are still on a Texas team that will be playing basketball in her new city this evening. Under new coach Vic Schaefer, Texas has advanced to the Elite Eight round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Texas (21-9) and South Carolina (25-4) will play at the Alamodome at 6 p.m.