South Carolina 62, Texas 34: Thumped in the Elite Eight, Longhorns look ahead to future

After a 62-34 loss to South Carolina at the Alamodome ended UT's basketball season on Tuesday evening, Vic Schaefer wanted to circle a few dates on the calendar.

March 30, 2022? Circle it.

March 30, 2023? Circle it.

March 30, 2024? Circle it, and circle that same date in 2025, 2026 and 2027 as well.

"If I'm doing my job, we're playing on March 30th every year. If they're doing their job, the student-athletes, we're practicing and playing every March 30th," said Schaefer, the Longhorns' first-year coach. "That's what we do at Texas. We're playing in the NCAA Tournament, we're playing deep into the tournament and hopefully in years to come, we're playing for national championships."

As for March 30, 2021, the 28-point loss was UT's worst in the NCAA Tournament since 2015. Texas was attempting to reach the Final Four for the first time in 18 years. It instead ended its season as an Elite Eight entrant with a 21-10 record.

Going into the South Carolina game, Texas had outscored opponents 500-436 over its 30 first quarters. On Tuesday, South Carolina led 18-7 after the opening 10-minute session.

Setting the tone in San Antonio was 6-2 forward Victaria Saxton. Defended primarily by the 5-9 Audrey Warren, Saxton knocked down all four of the shots she took over the opening two minutes. That strong start gave South Carolina an 8-2 lead.

Led by Saxton, South Carolina continued to attack the paint. Had South Carolina just counted its points in the paint, it would have taken a 24-22 lead into halftime. The Gamecocks, though, knocked down a few other shots and was up by 15 points.

"After the first quarter, we were just trying to regroup, get it together on the defensive end," Texas point guard Kyra Lambert said. "Credit to South Carolina. They played a great ballgame, they guarded us like we like to guard. It just wasn't our night."

Texas cut South Carolina's lead down to 10 points in the minutes following the halftime intermission. The Longhorns would not get any closer after a Lauren Ebo basket made it a 41-31 game with 4:37 left in the third quarter.

South Carolina pushed its lead back to 52-34 by the end of the quarter. Texas was then shutout in the final frame. The Longhorns missed their final 20 shots.

"It wasn't just that. It wasn't the last 13 (minutes)," Schaefer said. "They came out and punched us. We responded a little bit."

A UT team that shot a season-low 23% from the field was led by Warren's 13 points. Collier scored four points and grabbed four rebounds in the final game of her All-American season.

South Carolina guard Zia Cooke led all scorers with 16 points. The Gamecocks (26-4) received double-digit scoring contributions from four other players.

According to ESPN, South Carolina held Texas to the first scoreless quarter in a tournament game since the NCAA began using quarters during the 2015-16 season. The 34 points scored by the Longhorns were also a low for any tournament team playing in an Elite Eight contest or later.

"I think defense is what win games. Of course you have to have the offensive part but if you're not a well put-together defensive team, it's going to be tough," Cooke said. "Texas was definitely a good defensive team as well but we just came out with the victory."

During his postgame press conference, Schaefer expressed optimism about a program he took over this past April. He did concede that "we've got some things that we've got to get fixed."

A junior, Collier has already declared for the WNBA draft. Lambert, who was a graduate transfer from Duke, has also said she won't return for what would be a seventh season of college basketball.

Five of UT's expected returnees received significant playing time in the postseason, however. Junior guard Joanne Allen-Taylor entered the week as the nation's leader in minutes played, and she worked 38 more minutes against the Gamecocks.

Due to the NCAA's decision to freeze a year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic, Texas will essentially get to infuse its roster with two classes of freshmen. Three of this year's freshmen — DeYona Gaston (shin), Elyssa Coleman (knee) and Shay Holle (ankle) — battled injuries this winter. Next year's class features three McDonald's All-Americans and two highly-rated junior college talents. The transfer portal could always lead to additional attrition and additions.

"I'm going to support them as I move on, but they'll remember this feeling, they're going to build off this, be better for it," Lambert said. "Texas is being talked about right now."

Tip-ins: South Carolina advances to play Stanford in the Final Four. The other semifinal will feature UConn and Arizona. ... Destiny Littleton, who played at Texas during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, grabbed two rebounds over the 12 minutes she played for South Carolina on Tuesday. ... Celeste Taylor closed out her sophomore season at Texas with eight points and three steals.