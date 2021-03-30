Listen to Austin 360 Radio

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament: How to watch, stream Texas basketball vs. South Carolina

Robb Hibbard
Hookem

The Texas women's basketball team will face No. 1-seed South Carolina in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Women's Tournament at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.

The No. 6-seed Longhorns stunned No. 2-seed Maryland 64-61 in the Sweet 16 March 28. 

Texas entered the NCAA Women's Tournament with an overall record of 21-9, 11-7 in the Big 12. The South Carolina Gamecocks recorded a 25-4 regular season, including a 14-2 SEC win-loss record. 

South Carolina defeated Georgia Tech 76-65 in the Sweet 16 to advance to the Elite 8. 

How to watch Texas women's basketball vs. South Carolina in the NCAA Women's Tournament

When: March 30 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Alamodome, San Antonio

TV: ESPN

Online live stream: ESPN+

Online radio broadcast: 105.3

Mar 28, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Vic Schaefer leaps after the Longhorns defeated the Maryland Terrapins in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 Women's NCAA Tournament at Alamodome.

About Texas women's basketball vs. South Carolina

Texas leads the series 2-1. The teams haven't met since 2016. A win would send sixth-seeded Texas to the Final Four for the first time since 2003. To get to the Elite Eight, Texas has beaten 11th-seeded Bradley 81-62, third-seeded UCLA 71-62 and second-seeded Maryland 64-61.

Danny Davis of Hookem contributed to this report.