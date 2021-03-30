NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament: How to watch, stream Texas basketball vs. South Carolina

The Texas women's basketball team will face No. 1-seed South Carolina in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Women's Tournament at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.

The No. 6-seed Longhorns stunned No. 2-seed Maryland 64-61 in the Sweet 16 March 28.

Texas entered the NCAA Women's Tournament with an overall record of 21-9, 11-7 in the Big 12. The South Carolina Gamecocks recorded a 25-4 regular season, including a 14-2 SEC win-loss record.

South Carolina defeated Georgia Tech 76-65 in the Sweet 16 to advance to the Elite 8.

How to watch Texas women's basketball vs. South Carolina in the NCAA Women's Tournament

When: March 30 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Alamodome, San Antonio

TV: ESPN

Online live stream: ESPN+

Online radio broadcast: 105.3

About Texas women's basketball vs. South Carolina

Texas leads the series 2-1. The teams haven't met since 2016. A win would send sixth-seeded Texas to the Final Four for the first time since 2003. To get to the Elite Eight, Texas has beaten 11th-seeded Bradley 81-62, third-seeded UCLA 71-62 and second-seeded Maryland 64-61.

Danny Davis of Hookem contributed to this report.