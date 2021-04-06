Mississippi State transfer Aliyah Matharu joins former coach Vic Schaefer at Texas

For the second time, Vic Schaefer has successfully recruited Aliyah Matharu.

Texas announced on Tuesday evening that it had signed Matharu, who played basketball at Mississippi State the past two seasons. A 5-7 guard, Matharu was Mississippi State's third-leading scorer during the 2020-21 campaign.

As a sophomore, Matharu averaged 10.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. She knocked down 26 of the team-high 76 3-pointers that she attempted.

The signing of Matharu sets up a reunion with Schaefer, who was Mississippi State's coach from 2012-20. Former Mississippi State assistants Dionnah Jackson-Durrett and Elena Lovato are also on the Texas staff.

“We’re very excited about having Aliyah join our Longhorn family. She’s obviously someone I’ve recruited before and got to coach during her freshman season, and I’m excited by the opportunity to coach her again,” Schaefer said in a statement. “She’s someone that can score at all three levels and is able to create her own shot when she needs to."

When Matharu first signed with Schaefer, she was regarded as a five-star prospect. Matharu was judged to be the No. 28 prospect in the 2019 recruiting class by espnW. She joins DeYona Gaston, who averaged 6.6 points over 11 games at Texas this season, as former Mississippi State signees who followed Schaefer to Austin.

Matharu is now one of six newcomers who will join UT's roster for the 2021-22 season. The Longhorns have already signed three McDonald's All-Americans in guards Rori Harmon and Kyndall Hunter and forward Aaliyah Moore. Guard Kobe King-Hawea and center Femme Sikuzani, who both played for junior colleges this winter, will also soon be added to the Texas roster.

Texas, however, is losing three starters from a team that reached the Elite Eight last month. All-American forward Charli Collier is entering next week's WNBA draft, and point guard Kyra Lambert won't return. Last week, sophomore guard Celeste Taylor elected to transfer.