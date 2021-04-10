Former Texas guard Celeste Taylor decides to transfer to Duke

As expected, Celeste Taylor is heading east.

Taylor announced on Saturday that she will transfer to Duke. Taylor spent the past two seasons on the basketball team at Texas.

A 5-11 guard, Taylor entered the transfer portal earlier this month. A source told the American-Statesman at the time that Taylor made the decision to leave Texas after struggling with the distance between her and her family back in New York.

Over her two seasons with the Longhorns, Taylor started 52 times. As a sophomore, she led the team in steals and averaged 12.3 points per game.

During the Longhorns' run to the Elite Eight this year, Taylor scored 24 points in an upset of third-seeded UCLA. She also hit a game-tying jumper in an eventual win over second-seeded Maryland. Taylor was the only non-South Carolina player to make the All-Hemisfair Region team.

Taylor becomes the first of three Texas transfers to find a new home. Freshman forward Elyssa Coleman and sophomore guard Karisma Ortiz's names remain in the transfer porter.

Taylor joins a Duke team that played only four times this winter before coronavirus concerns led to the cancellation of its season. Earlier this week, former Texas Tech guard Lexi Gordon also revealed that she would also head to Duke.