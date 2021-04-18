After a redshirt year at Texas, Elyssa Coleman to join Karen Aston at UTSA

Elyssa Coleman will get to play basketball for Karen Aston after all.

Coleman announced on Saturday night that she intends on transferring from Texas to UTSA. She will join a UTSA program that just hired Aston as its head coach. Aston led the basketball program at Texas from 2012-20 and Coleman was a member of her final recruiting class.

When Coleman signed with Texas in November of 2019, Aston said that "The future is so bright for this young lady. She is a much-needed presence for us in the paint and has a defensive prowess about her that I love. Her family is also from an athletic background and her message is always to compete and be great. Elyssa is just scratching the surface of what she can be."

Coleman sat out the 2020-21 season after having knee surgery. Recruited out of Humble Atascocita High, the 6-3 Coleman was rated by espnW as the 12th-best forward in the Class of 2020.

Coleman’s commitment gives UTSA another tie to Texas. Aston recently hired Jamie Carey as her associate head coach and added Empress Davenport to her staff. Once an all-conference guard at Texas, Carey was an assistant under Aston from 2016-20. Davenport, who will be UTSA's recruiting coordinator, played for Aston at Texas.

Two of the three players who decided to transfer from Texas this offseason have now found new homes. In addition to Coleman's move to UTSA, guard Celeste Taylor has landed at Duke. Guard Karisma Ortiz is still in the transfer portal.