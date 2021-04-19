Florida guard Jordana Codio commits to being the inaugural member of Texas' Class of 2022

On Monday, basketball fans at Texas officially began looking ahead to 2022.

Texas opened its week by receiving a verbal commitment from Jordana Codio, a 6-1 guard out of Florida. Codio is the first member of UT's 2022 recruiting class.

Codio is the No. 48 recruit on the ESPN HoopGurlz rankings for the Class of 2022. She is considered the class' 11th-best guard. The daughter of two basketball coaches, Codio had formerly committed to Wisconsin.

According to MaxPreps, Codio has averaged 22 points and eight rebounds per game during her three years of varsity basketball. She missed part of the 2020-21 season with a leg injury.

During the 2021 recruiting cycle, Texas coach Vic Schaefer signed a top-five class for the Longhorns. McDonald's All-Americans Aaliyah Moore, Rori Harmon and Kyndall Hunter were all regarded as top-25 prospects by ESPN HoopGurlz. Texas also two junior-college standouts in Kobe King-Hawea and Femme Sikuzani.