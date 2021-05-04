After winning a state title, DeSoto's Amina Muhammad pledges to play basketball at Texas

Texas has added a winner to its 2022 recruiting class.

On Monday, Amina Muhammad announced that she had verbally committed to Texas. Muhammad becomes the second member of UT's Class of 2022, joining Florida guard Jordana Codio.

A 6-3 forward and four-star talent, Muhammad checks in at No. 49 in the ESPN HoopGurlz 2022 recruiting rankings. Codio is ranked 48th.

During her junior year at DeSoto High, Muhammad earned TABC all-region honors. She also started for a Lady Eagle team that won the Class 6A championship. The Longhorns last signed a Texas state champion during the 2015 recruiting cycle (Manvel's Jordan Hosey).

When she makes it to campus, Muhammad will have something to talk about with two of her new teammates. In the Class 6A championship game this past March, DeSoto beat a Cypress Creek team that featured 2021 Texas signees Rori Harmon and Kyndall Hunter.

Muhammad scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds in the state championship game. DeSoto claimed its first title with a 53-37 win.