Former Texas guard Karisma Ortiz heads home to play basketball at Cal

After playing basketball in Pennsylvania and Texas, Karisma Ortiz is heading home.

Cal-Berkeley announced on Friday that it had signed Ortiz, who spent the past two basketball seasons at Texas. The San Jose-raised Ortiz will join the Golden Bears as a graduate transfer.

Cal is coming off a 1-16 season. The Golden Bears only missed one NCAA Tournament from 2012-19, though.

A six-foot guard, Ortiz was recruited to Texas by former coach Karen Aston after she spent her freshman year at Penn State. The NCAA denied Ortiz's appeal for immediate eligibility so she sat out the 2019-20 season. She appeared in 27 games this winter.

Ortiz started 15 times for Texas during the 2020-21 season. Ortiz averaged 3.6 points per game, and new head coach Vic Schaefer once referred to her as the best 3-point shooter on the team. In a 73-48 rout of Idaho on Dec. 9, Ortiz scored a career-high 15 points.

Ortiz, however, struggled to meet Schaefer's defensive demands and eventually saw her playing time dwindle. Over UT's four games in the NCAA Tournament, Ortiz played a total of 14 minutes.

All three of the Longhorns who entered the transfer portal this offseason have found landing spots. Starting guard Celeste Taylor has moved onto Duke. Freshman forward Elyssa Coleman will join Aston at UT-San Antonio.