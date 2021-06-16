Arizona assistant April Phillips to complete Vic Schaefer's coaching staff at Texas

Texas has added April Phillips to the coaching staff of its women's basketball team, the school announced on Wednesday.

Phillips spent the past two seasons mentoring post players at Cal. She has also worked at Arizona, Loyola Marymount and the University of New Haven. In April, Phillips rejoined the coaching staff at Arizona but that reunion was short-lived.

Phillips played collegiately at Georgia Tech and Xavier.

“I’m really excited about April Phillips coming to the Forty Acres,” Schaefer said in a statement released by Texas. “Her experience both as a collegiate player and professional as well as an assistant coach really sets her apart. I genuinely believe she will make a tremendous impact on our program."

The hiring of Phillips helps Texas fill the void left by Johnnie Harris. A longtime lieutenant of UT head coach Vic Schaefer, Harris coached the Longhorns' post players before taking over the program at Auburn two months ago.

At the time of Harris' departure, Schaefer warned that it might take a while to find her replacement. Schaefer told the American-Statesman that "I just really take my time or make sure I get the right person, make sure they fit my staff, fit our everything about what we do and how we do it."

During the 2020-21 season. Texas went 21-10 and reached the Elite Eight. Charli Collier was taken with the first pick in this spring's WNBA Draft, but Lauren Ebo and DeYona Gaston are among the returners who will work with Phillips. Incoming freshman Aaliyah Moore was also a 6-1 McDonald's All-American in high school.

“I am humbled by the guidance of the most high to put me in a position to work alongside Coach Schaefer, whom I respect immensely, and his outstanding staff," Phillips said. "My spirit is happy. I’m excited and determined to be relentless in our efforts together to create a life-changing, transformational experience for our young student-athletes both on and off the court. I can’t wait to meet our team and get to work.”

Of the three assistant coaches on Schaefer's bench, two will be new this upcoming season. Earlier this off-season, the Longhorns lured assistant coach Calamity McEntire away from a job at Dayton.

Associate head coach Dionnah Jackson-Durrett is set to return to guide the Texas point guards this winter. Jackson-Durrett has worked under Schaefer at Texas and Mississippi State for the past six seasons.