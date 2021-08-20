Texas adds ex-Syracuse signee Latasha Lattimore to its 2021 recruiting class

Latasha Lattimore will still wear orange on the basketball court this upcoming season.

With a few days to go before the start of the 2021-22 school year, Texas added Lattimore to its freshman class on Friday night. Lattimore announced her decision to attend Texas on her Instagram page. Texas later welcomed Lattimore on its social media platforms.

A 6-4 forward from Toronto, Lattimore was listed 38th on the ESPN HoopGurlz rankings for the Class of 2021.

Said Vic Schaefer in a statement released by Texas: "We are so excited about Latasha Lattimore coming to The University of Texas. Not many times do you get a chance in August to add a top-25 student-athlete to your program. Her size, athleticism, and length at 6-4 combined with her skill set will enhance our team without question. She has guard skills to go with her size and strength. We believe she is an impact player, and we look forward to her arrival here on the Forty Acres."

Back in November, Lattimore originally signed with Syracuse. However, she began looking for a new home this summer after an external investigation at Syracuse led to the resignation of Orange coach Quentin Hillsman.

Lattimore won't be the only talented freshman on the Texas campus. Fellow forward Aaliyah Moore was the No. 6 recruit in the HoopGurlz rankings. Guards Rori Harmon and Kyndall Hunter were ranked 10th and 24th.

Transfers Aliyah Matharu (Mississippi State), Kobe King-Hawea (Casper College) and Femme Masudi (South Georgia Technical College) will also join a Longhorn team that hired new assistant coaches in April Phillips and Calamity McEntire this off-season. Texas is set to return five players who appeared in at least 22 games for its 21-10 Elite Eight qualifier this past season.