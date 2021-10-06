Texas repped by Joanne Allen-Taylor and Aaliyah Moore as Big 12 hands out preseason honors

Texas senior guard Joanne Allen-Taylor had plenty of time last winter to prove what she could do on a basketball court.

It appears that the coaches from the Big 12 took notice.

On Wednesday, the Big 12 announced that Allen-Taylor had earned a spot on the conference's preseason honor roll. Allen-Taylor was one of a dozen players to earn a spot on the all-conference team. She was the only Longhorn.

Allen-Taylor is coming off a season in which she played just over 1,097 minutes during her first year as a starter. That led the entire nation.

Allen-Taylor also averaged 12.1 points per game and knocked down a team-high 42 3-pointers. During UT's run to the fourth round of the NCAA Tournament, Allen-Taylor scored 16 points against UCLA and 14 points against Maryland.

"I couldn't take her off the floor," Texas coach Vic Schaefer said last month. "This year, I'm not going to ask any less of her."

The Big 12's preseason team and awards are selected by the head coaches in the conferece. Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own players.

On Wednesday, Texas freshman Aaliyah Moore was also named the Big 12's preseason freshman of the year. A 6-1 forward, Moore was rated by ESPN HoopGurlz as the sixth-best player in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

The reigning player of the year in the Big 12, Baylor senior forward NaLyssa Smith will enter this season with that preseason designation. Baylor guard Jordan Lewis has been tabbed as the Big 12's top newcomer after a transfer from Alabama.

Texas is set to open its season on Nov. 9 with a home game against New Orleans. Conference play gets underway on Jan. 2 for the Longhorns.