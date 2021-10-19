Texas ranked 25th in the AP's first poll for the 2021-22 women's basketball season

On Tuesday, Texas was ranked 25th in the Associated Press' preseason poll for the upcoming women's basketball season.

The Longhorns appeared on nine of the AP's 29 ballots. UT was joined in the preseason poll by No. 7 Baylor, No. 12 Iowa State and No. 19 West Virginia.

Dating back to 1977, this is UT's 36th appearance in the AP's preseason poll. Last year, the Longhorns were unranked when the 2020-21 season tipped off. That snapped a six-season streak of the Longhorns being listed in the AP's inaugural rankings.

Last season with new coach Vic Schaefer, Texas went 21-10 and reached the fourth round of the NCAA Tournament. Joanne Allen-Taylor and Audrey Warren have returned to the Texas roster after combining for 50 starts last season. Key reserves Ashley Chevalier and Lauren Ebo were also retained and forward DeYona Gaston, who missed much of her freshman season with a shin injury, is back. Additionally, Texas also signed one of the top classes in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Texas must replace Charli Collier, a 6-5 post who last season became the program's first All-American since 2007. Collier and fellow departees Celeste Taylor and Kyra Lambert accounted for 53.5% of the Longhorns' scoring during the 2020-21 season.

Texas will open its newest season on Nov. 9 with a home game against New Orleans. Seven teams that were ranked in the AP's preseason poll — No. 3 Stanford, No. 7 Baylor, No. 12 Iowa State, No. 15 Tennessee, No. 19 West Virginia, No. 22 Arizona and No. 23 Texas A&M — are on the Longhorns' schedule. Texas will play Baylor, Iowa State and West Virginia twice.

The American-Statesman's Danny Davis submitted one of the 29 ballots for the AP's poll. Here is how he voted.