After earning a 33-point win in season's tune-up, Texas finds plenty of things to work on

After taking care of the Bison this week, Texas can now start focusing on Privateers, Lady Volunteers and maybe a Tiger or two.

Texas jumped out to an early lead and never trailed in an exhibition game against Oklahoma Baptist on Thursday night. Inside of Gregory Gym, a dozen Longhorns scored during what ended up being a 77-44 victory.

With Thursday's exhibition and this past weekend's scrimmage against UCLA now behind them, the Longhorns can shift their attention to a non-conference schedule that features four teams ranked in the Associated Press' preseason poll. No. 25 Texas will open its season next Tuesday against New Orleans.

"(I'm) very ready to watch film and learn from this game and learn from the scrimmage and all that and just get back at it tomorrow," senior Audrey Warren said.

The stat sheet from a 33-point thrashing of an overmatched opponent from the Great American Conference certainly won't be printed out and displayed in the Texas Athletics Hall of Fame. But Warren's 16 points and five assists did lead all players. Defensively, Texas forced 35 turnovers. Playing time for the 12 Texas players who saw the court ranged from 11 (Shay Holle) to 24 minutes (Warren, Ashley Chevalier).

The Longhorns weren't perfect against Oklahoma Baptist. In fact, Texas coach Vic Schaefer thought they were far from it.

Texas shot 41.9% from the field and missed nine free throws. The Bison grabbed 13 offensive rebounds. After the game, Schaefer expressed concern about his team's lack of focus and offensive discipline.

"We will watch a lot of film and hopefully learn from this," Schaefer said.

Against the Bison, Schaefer went with a four-guard starting lineup that featured Warren, Joanne Allen-Taylor, Rori Harmon, Kyndall Hunter and forward Aaliyah Moore. Allen-Taylor and Warren starting wasn't anything new. Those two combined for 50 starts last season and Allen-Taylor led the nation in minutes played.

For Texas fans, though, this was the first real look at the top three signees from UT's 2021 recruiting class. And those three freshmen quickly introduced themselves,

Ten seconds into the exhibition, Hunter knocked down a three-pointer. Nice to meet you.

A jumper from Harmon got Texas its second bucket. Greetings and salutations.

Moore scored twice in the paint during the first three minutes and blocked three shots in the opening quarter. Howdy.

Hunter finished the night with 11 points while Harmon chipped in eight points and three assists. Moore fouled out after recording six points and four blocks. Latasha Lattimore, who was a late addition for UT's freshman class, had 10 points on 5-of-10 shooting.

In UT's postgame press conference, Schaefer said his freshmen needed to play better defensively. Warren also saw room for growth.

"I definitely don't think they did what we do in practice and definitely didn't perform as well as they typically do in practice," Warren said. "I've seen them play a lot harder. I thought they played well, but I know they can push themselves a lot harder."

Texas played the Bison in front of a few hundred fans inside of Gregory Gym. The Longhorns will return to the Erwin Center once the regular season tips off.

Tip-ins: Oklahoma Baptist was beaten 89-38 in an exhibition game at Texas A&M on Wednesday. One day later, the Bison were led by Andreja Peciuraite's 10 points. ... A walk-on guard who recently joined the team, Anissa Gutierrez suited up for Texas but did not play. Gutierrez spent the past two seasons at Division III Hendrix College. ... Schaefer said that sophomore forward DeYona Gaston sat for personal reasons but will be available for Tuesday's opener. ... Texas center Femme Masudi, a transfer from South Georgia Technical College, grabbed 11 rebounds.