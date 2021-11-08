Women’s basketball preview: No. 25 Texas vs. New Orleans

Hookem

Tuesday's game

Texas vs. New Orleans, 5:30 p.m., Erwin Center

TV/radio: LHN/105.3

About the series: Texas leads 2-0. The Longhorns and Privateers last played in 2016, an 80-48 Texas win.

About the Privateers: New Orleans went 6-15 last season. One of those defeats was a 106-51 loss in which current Texas guard Aliyah Matharu scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds for Mississippi State. ... New Orleans added seven transfers during the offseason, including Mathis, who led Louisiana in assists and steals last season. ... Gipson was an NJCAA Division II All-American in 2020. ... The Privateers will travel to Baylor next week. New Orleans also has three SEC teams on its schedule.

About the Longhorns: Texas returns two starters — Allen-Taylor and Warren — from a team that reached the Elite Eight in March. Allen-Taylor led the nation with the 1,097 minutes that she played during the 2020-21 season. ... The departures of Charli Collier, Kyra Lambert and Celeste Taylor cost Texas 53.5% of its scoring from last season. ... Harmon, Hunter and Moore were all McDonald's All-Americans in high school. ... Texas is 3-2 in its last five openers. The Longhorns recorded a 77-44 win over Oklahoma Baptist in an exhibition game last week.

