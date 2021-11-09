No. 25 Texas puts up 131 points in a season-opening blowout of New Orleans

After flirting with history on Tuesday night, Texas settled for just a spectacular start to its season.

Freshman Kyndall Hunter made the most of her debut and five Longhorns scored at least 10 points as Texas opened its 2021-22 campaign with a 131-36 win over New Orleans at the Erwin Center. The 131 points scored by Texas was the second-highest total in school history. The 95-point victory was also UT's second-biggest blowout.

The only performance slotted above Tuesday's trouncing in the Texas record books was a 135-37 win over Centenary in 2000.

"It was just so fun to be out there," Texas guard Joanne Allen-Taylor said. "So fun to be a part of. Ready for the next one."

Ranked 25th in the Associated Press' preseason poll, Texas (1-0) played New Orleans (0-1) for 40 minutes on Tuesday. Those are college basketball's rules. Only five minutes were needed to determine the outcome, though.

Over the first five minutes, Texas jumped out to a 17-0 lead. Four different Longhorns contributed to a score more commonly found on a football scoreboard, and freshmen Aaliyah Moore and Latasha Lattimore both recorded the first points of their collegiate careers.

At the end of the first quarter, Texas led 30-6. That lead swelled to 64 points by halftime.

In the first half, Hunter herself outscored New Orleans by a score of 21-13. Hunter did not enter the game until the 6:55 mark of the second quarter. She hit seven of her eight three-point attempts.

Hunter did not attempt another 3-pointer after halftime. Her seven three-pointers were still good enough for a fifth-place tie on the single-game chart at Texas.

"(The hoop) looks pretty good when your teammates get you wide open," said Hunter, who finished with a team-high 27 points over 14 minutes and 19 seconds of playing time.

Texas point guard Rori Harmon, who was Hunter's teammate and classmate at Cypress Creek High, said that "I'm going to look for Kyndall always. Especially if she's on fire, that's who I'm going to look for. I know if she makes one three, I've got to keep trying to find her."

New Orleans never got closer than 59 points in the second half. Texas hit the 100-point mark for the 72nd time in school history on a Shay Holle basket with 44 seconds in the third quarter.

In addition to Hunter, Texas got double-digit scoring efforts from Aliyah Matharu (18 points), Allen-Taylor (15 points), DeYona Gaston (12 points) and Lattimore (11). Harmon dished on eight assists on an offense that shot 61% from the field. Defensively, Texas scored 62 points off 38 New Orleans turnovers.

"I'll knock on wood here a little bit. It ain't going to be that easy most nights," Texas coach Vic Schaefer said. "It is a whole easier to coach and it's a whole lot easier to play when you've got multiple weapons on the floor. I think that's what's exciting about this team."

After the game, Schaefer only took issue with UT's 24-for-43 performance from the free throw line. So apparently Texas aced its first test of the season. New Orleans, though, was nothing more than an entry-level exam for the Longhorns. A Southland Conference representative, New Orleans went 6-15 last season.

Things will get tougher for Texas. Quickly, in fact.

On Sunday, Texas will hit the road and head to No. 3 Stanford. Stanford is the NCAA's defending champion.

"A different monster coming down the pipe on Sunday," Schaefer said. "We better be ready for that."

Stanford has won eight of the 13 games in this series. When these two teams last met in December of 2019, Texas pulled off an upset of a Cardinal team that topped the AP's poll.

Tip-ins: New Orleans was led by Brianna Ellis' 19 points. ... Gaston grabbed a game-high eight rebounds. ... All 14 players on the Texas roster made an appearance on Tuesday. Walk-on Anissa Gutierrez got into the game with under two minutes to go.