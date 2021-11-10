Texas adds three top-70 basketball players during the 2022 recruiting cycle

One day after it knocked down 13 long-distance shots, Texas celebrated another three.

Three high school hoopsters have signed with Texas, the school announced on Wednesday. Guards Jordana Codio and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda and forward Amina Muhammad will join the Longhorns as freshmen for the 2022-23 season.

Mwenentanda is the highest-rated of the signees. She is listed 34th on the ESPN HoopGurlz rankings for the Class of 2022. Muhammad and Codio are respectively ranked 63rd and 67th.

Texas recruited the 6-2 Mwenentaga out of South Dakota. As a junior, she averaged 14.8 points and seven rebounds per game for a Washington High team that won a state championship.

"Her upside, her development is really off the chart," Texas coach Vic Schaefer said. "She's long. I think she's still growing, y'all. Every time I see her, she looks a little bit taller. ... Just a multi-skilled kid, can stretch and shoot the three, can post you up. She's physical down there."

Codio is a 6-1 Florida-raised prospect who was once committed to Wisconsin. Codio missed part of the 2020-21 season with a leg injury, but she has averaged over 20 points per game during a varsity career that began during her freshman year.

"Both her parents were coaches in college," Schaefer said. "Y'all know coaches kids are always different. She's somebody that understands work ethic, she understands commitment to a skill set."

The lone Texan in UT's Class of 2022, the 6-4 Muhammad owns bragging rights over the two Texans that Schaefer signed last year. This past March, Muhammad helped lead DeSoto to a Class 6A championship. Muhammad scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds in the title game against a Cypress Creek team that starred current Texas freshmen Rori Harmon and Kyndall Hunter.

"My vision for her is playing out there on the wing," Schaefer said. "Obviously with that size, she can post you up low. She can step out and can knock down the three. She's good off the bounce."

More:No. 25 Texas puts up 131 points in a season-opening blowout

Is Texas done recruiting prospects from the Class of 2022? When asked that question at a press conference on Wednesday, Schaefer joked with reporters that "I'm probably done (for) today."

Schaefer was speaking on the day after Texas (1-0) opened its 2021-22 season with a 131-36 win over New Orleans. Ranked 25th in the Associated Press' poll, Texas will travel to No. 3 Stanford this weekend.