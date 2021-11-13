Women’s basketball preview: No. 25 Texas at No. 3 Stanford

No. 25 Texas at No. 3 Stanford, 2 p.m., Maples Pavilion

TV/radio: ESPN/105.3

About the series: Stanford leads 8-5. The Longhorns upset a Stanford team that was ranked first at the time when the teams last played on Dec. 22, 2019.

About the Longhorns: The 131 points scored by Texas in its opener against New Orleans was the second-most in school history. ... Freshman Kyndall Hunter came off the bench Tuesday and scored 27 points with seven 3-pointers in her debut. ... Allen-Taylor is the only leftover Longhorn who played in that 2019 game against Stanford. Allen-Taylor scored two points over 14 minutes. ... Texas was 5-4 in true road games last season.

About the Cardinal: Stanford opened its season with a 91-36 win over Morgan State on Thursday. Dating back to last season, Stanford has won 21 straight games. ... Stanford returned four starters from its national championship team. ... Brink ranked fourth nationally last season with her 88 blocks. She stuffed three shots in Stanford's opener. ... Francesca Belibi, a 6-foot-1 forward who scored a team-high 12 points off the bench against Morgan State, dunked twice during the 2020-21 campaign. The last woman to dunk in a college game had been Baylor's Brittney Griner in 2013.

-Danny Davis