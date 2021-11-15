After an impressive start to its season, Texas skyrockets to No. 12 in the AP poll

After it nearly rewrote its history and took out the NCAA's defending champion, Texas is on the move.

The Longhorns were ranked 12th in the Associated Press' poll on Monday. This is the highest ranking since 2019 for the Longhorns, who were listed 25th in the AP's preseason poll.

Texas (2-0) opened its season with a 131-36 rout of New Orleans. Those 131 points were the second-most points scored in school history.

The Longhorns followed up that season-opening shellacking with a 61-56 win at Stanford on Sunday. Ahead of the Texas game, Stanford boasted a 21-game winning streak. Stanford tumbled four spots to No. 7 in this week's AP poll.

Texas will return to the court on Wednesday for a home game against Southeast Missouri that tips at 11 a.m. This weekend, the Longhorns will head to No. 16 Tennessee (2-0).

The American-Statesman submits one of the 30 ballots used by the AP for its poll. Here is how beat writer Danny Davis voted: