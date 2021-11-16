Longhorns Women’s basketball preview: No. 12 Texas vs. Southeast Missouri

Hookem

Wednesday's game

No. 12 Texas vs. Southeast Missouri, 11 a.m., Erwin Center

TV/radio: LHN/105.3

About the series: This is the first meeting. Texas has never before played a team from the Ohio Valley Conference.

About the Redhawks: Southeast Missouri was beaten 83-59 by Stephen F. Austin on Monday. The Redhawks recorded a 23-point win over the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in their opener. ... The last time that SEMO played a Big 12 team, it dropped a 51-50 decision to Kansas in 2017. ... After going 15-11 last season, the Redhawks were picked sixth in the Ohio Valley Conference's preseason poll. ... Watson has made nine of her 10 shots and all eight of her free throws so far.

About the Longhorns: After recording a win over former No. 3 Stanford, the NCAA's reigning champion, Texas climbed to its highest ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 poll since 2019. ... Harmon was the Big 12's freshman of the week. After distributing eight assists in her collegiate debut, she scored 21 points against Stanford. ... Aliyah Matharu has come off the bench in both games but is averaging a team-best 17.5 points. ... Texas is shooting just 60.3% from the free-throw line.

