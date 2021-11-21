Listen to Austin 360 Radio

Longhorns Women’s basketball preview: No. 12 Texas at No. 16 Tennessee

Danny Davis
Hookem
Texas center Lauren Ebo (1) looks for a pass under the hoop while Southeast Missouri forward Halle Smith (15 )defends during the first half of the Longhorn’s game against the Redhawks on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at the Erwin Center.

Sunday's game

No. 12 Texas at No. 16 Tennessee, noon, Thompson-Boling Arena

TV/radio: ESPN/105.3

About the series: Tennessee leads 25-16. Last season's last-minute cancellation because of COVID-19 issues in the Texas program led to the Longhorns and Lady Vols not playing for the first time since the 2000-01 campaign.

About the Longhorns: Dating back to the 2021 NCAA Tournament, Texas has won three of the last four games it has played against a ranked opponent. ... Of Ebo's team-high 22 rebounds, 12 are offensive. ... While coaching at Mississippi State from 2012-20, Schaefer went 7-4 against the Lady Vols. ... Freshman forward Aaliyah Moore left Wednesday's win over Southeastern Missouri with an undisclosed injury. Through a team spokesman on Saturday, Schaefer said there were no updates on the health of Moore or guards Kyndall Hunter (ankle) and Kobe King-Hawea (foot). 

About the Lady Vols: Tennessee is scoring only 53.3 points per game but its defense is allowing just 46.3 points. The Lady Vols are coming off a 52-49 win over No. 23 South Florida on Monday. ... Freshman guard Brooklynn Miles hasn't started yet this season but her average of 29.3 minutes leads Tennessee. ... All-SEC guard Rae Burrell (knee) hasn't played since the Lady Vols' opener. ... As Tennessee's head coach, Harper is 0-1 against Texas. While playing for Tennessee, however, Harper was 4-0 against the Longhorns.