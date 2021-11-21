Longhorns Women’s basketball preview: No. 12 Texas at No. 16 Tennessee

Sunday's game

No. 12 Texas at No. 16 Tennessee, noon, Thompson-Boling Arena

TV/radio: ESPN/105.3

About the series: Tennessee leads 25-16. Last season's last-minute cancellation because of COVID-19 issues in the Texas program led to the Longhorns and Lady Vols not playing for the first time since the 2000-01 campaign.

About the Longhorns: Dating back to the 2021 NCAA Tournament, Texas has won three of the last four games it has played against a ranked opponent. ... Of Ebo's team-high 22 rebounds, 12 are offensive. ... While coaching at Mississippi State from 2012-20, Schaefer went 7-4 against the Lady Vols. ... Freshman forward Aaliyah Moore left Wednesday's win over Southeastern Missouri with an undisclosed injury. Through a team spokesman on Saturday, Schaefer said there were no updates on the health of Moore or guards Kyndall Hunter (ankle) and Kobe King-Hawea (foot).

About the Lady Vols: Tennessee is scoring only 53.3 points per game but its defense is allowing just 46.3 points. The Lady Vols are coming off a 52-49 win over No. 23 South Florida on Monday. ... Freshman guard Brooklynn Miles hasn't started yet this season but her average of 29.3 minutes leads Tennessee. ... All-SEC guard Rae Burrell (knee) hasn't played since the Lady Vols' opener. ... As Tennessee's head coach, Harper is 0-1 against Texas. While playing for Tennessee, however, Harper was 4-0 against the Longhorns.