Women's basketball: No. 21 Longhorns fall to No. 12 Tennessee in overtime

No. 12 Tennessee had to rally in the fourth quarter to force overtime Sunday but completed the comeback to beat No. 21 Texas 74-70 at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.

Free throws, which have been the Lady Vols' weakness all season, became their winning ticket against the Longhorns (3-1); they made 13 of them in the fourth quarter and overtime and were 16 of 24 for the game.

It was third time in four games that Tennessee (4-0) had entered the fourth quarter trailing, and the Lady Vols had their work cut out for them with the Longhorns, who had beaten No. 2 Stanford just a week earlier.

Texas stayed in the game until the final seconds, with Aliyah Matharu making a late 3-pointer. On the next Tennessee possession, Alexus Dye drew a foul on an offensive rebound and made both free throws.

Read more:After an impressive start to its season, Texas skyrockets to No. 12 in the AP poll

Tennessee trailed 59-57 with 24 seconds left in regulation. Dye got a put-back bucket to tie the game with 16.4 seconds left. Tennessee got a stop on Texas' next possession, but Jordan Horston missed a jump shot to end regulation.

The Lady Vols outscored the Longhorns 20-10 in the fourth quarter to force the overtime.

Tennessee was led by Horston, who had her second double-double of the season, with 28 points and 15 rebounds. Seven of her points were in the fourth quarter. Tamari Key had 10 points, 18 rebounds and a career-high 10 blocks for the Lady Vols.

Photos:Texas women top Southeast Missouri State

Matharu led Texas with 27 points, Joanne Allen-Taylor had 11 points, and Rori Harmon had 10 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Lauren Ebo tied for the team lead in rebounds, matching Harmon's eight. Matharu contributed six rebounds.

Texas is off until Saturday, when the Longhorns will host Cal State Northridge at the Erwin Center.