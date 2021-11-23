First loss costs the Texas women two spots in the Associated Press' basketball poll

After stumbling for the first time this season, Texas has stumbled in the Associated Press' poll.

Texas dropped to the 14th spot in the Associated Press' poll on Tuesday. The Longhorns were ranked 12th last week.

Texas recorded an 88-47 win over Southeast Missouri last Wednesday. The Longhorns were then beaten in overtime during a weekend trip to Tennessee.

Ranked 16th last week, Tennessee (4-0) was promoted to the No. 11 on Tuesday.

Texas only has one game on this week's schedule. The Longhorns will host CSUN (1-2) on Saturday afternoon.

The American-Statesman submits one of the 30 ballots used by the AP for its poll. Here is how beat writer Danny Davis voted: