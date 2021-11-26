Women’s basketball preview: No. 14 Texas vs. Cal State Northridge

Saturday's game

Texas vs. Cal State Northridge, 1 p.m., Erwin Center

TV/radio: Longhorn Network / 105.3

About the series: This is the first meeting. The Longhorns last played a team from the Big West Conference in 2019.

About the Matadors: CSUN's two losses have been 43- and 27-point setbacks against Arizona and UCLA, teams that are currently No. 9 and No. 19 in the country. ... Amundsen scored 31 points in 31 minutes in Tuesday's 81-75 win over Fresno State. ... CSUN did not play during the 2020-21 season because of the pandemic. ... The Matadors have not faced a Big 12 team since a 79-57 loss to Oklahoma in 2012.

About the Longhorns: At his weekly press conference on Wednesday, Schaefer did not offer any updates on the status of injured players Audrey Warren, Aaliyah Moore, Kyndall Hunter and Kobe King-Hawea. ... The Longhorns have won their two home games by an average of 68 points. ... While scoring 10 points and distributing 11 assists at Tennessee on Nov. 21, Harmon fell two rebounds shy of UT's first triple-double performance since 2010. In the loss, however, Texas allowed a triple double to Tamari Key (10 points, 18 rebounds, 10 blocks). ... The parents of Texas guard Ashley Chevalier (2.3 points, 2.8 assists per game) both played basketball at Cal State Northridge.

