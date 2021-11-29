As trip to No. 17 Texas A&M looms, Longhorns slip a spot in the Associated Press' poll

For the second week in a row, Texas is trending in the wrong direction in the Associated Press' poll.

Texas was voted into the 15th slot in the AP's most-recent poll, which was released on Monday. The Longhorns were ranked 14th last week and 12th the week before that.

Texas slipped two spots in the last poll because of an overtime loss at Tennessee on Nov. 21. This week's demotion had little to do with the Longhorns — who recorded an 83-42 victory over Cal State-Northridge in their only game last week — and more to do with South Florida, which moved from 18th to 13th after beating two ranked opponents.

Texas has two games on this week's schedule. On Wednesday, the Longhorns will host a Jackson State team that reached last season's NCAA Tournament. Texas will then travel to College Station for a Sunday showdown with No. 17 Texas A&M.

The American-Statesman submits one of the 30 ballots used by the AP for its poll. Here is how beat writer Danny Davis voted: