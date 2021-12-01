Women’s basketball preview: No. 15 Texas vs. Jackson State

Hookem

Wednesday's game

No. 15 Texas vs. Jackson State, 7 p.m., Erwin Center

TV/radio: LHN/105.3

About the series: Texas leads 1-0. The Longhorns earned a 80-53 win over the Tigers during the 2012-13 season.

About the Tigers: Jackson State reached the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The Tigers were beaten 101-52 by Baylor in the first round. ... Said Texas coach Vic Schaefer of Williams-Holliday, who played for him at Mississippi State: "(She's) a dominating post player. Both ends of the floor, she is so good." ... Rogan is the SWAC's reigning player of the year. ... Senior guard Jariyah Covington has not started yet this season, but her 12.7 points per game rank third on the team.

About the Longhorns: Matharu's 13 3-pointers this season are more than the 10 made by Jackson State's entire team. ... Three Longhorns — Harmon, Allen-Taylor and Matharu — have already recorded double-digit steals. ... The 21 turnovers committed by Texas in last weekend's 83-42 win over Cal State Northridge were a season-high. Since Schaefer took over before the 2020-21 season, Texas has committed more than 21 turnovers only once. ... Schaefer did not have any injury updates Tuesday on forward Aaliyah Moore (ankle) and guards Kyndall Hunter (ankle) and Kobe King-Hawea (foot).

