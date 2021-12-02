Short-handed Texas gets past Jackson State in ragged, inattentive fashion

Mark Rosner

American-Statesman Correspondent

No. 15 Texas defeated Jackson State 78-64 Wednesday night at the Erwin Center, a victory that left Longhorns coach Vic Schaefer impressed.

Just not with his own team.

So Schaefer opted for something he had not done in 16 previous seasons as a head college coach. He asked Jackson State's Tomekia Reed for permission to address her team in the locker room.

“Those kids played their hearts out,” Schaefer said. “They were tough. They were physical. They were aggressive. They played harder than we did. That’s a championship team.”

The Tigers (1-3) are the defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champions. They were picked to win again this season by the league’s coaches and sports information directors.

Even so, Schaefer was frustrated that the Longhorns (5-1) were ragged and inattentive, something he noted at halftime, when they led 38-32.

“I said ‘how can you make grades at Texas if your focus level is that poor?” Schaefer said.

At one end of the court, the Longhorns committed nine turnovers in the first half and 25 fouls for the game. At the other, Jackson State made 15 layups and scored 32 points in the paint.

“Our inability to guard,” Schaefer said. “Our inability to know who we were guarding in the press was a problem the first half. We couldn't even find our player, even after free throws.”

Jariyah Covington led Jackson State with 16 points. The 5-5 Covington converted just 4 of 12 field goal attempts but used her quickness to induce fouls. She hit 8 of 10 free throws.

Lauren Ebo, a 6-4 junior, led Texas with 14 points, seven rebounds and five blocks. She hit 6 of 7 from the field and both free throws.

But Schaefer said Ebo needs improved conditioning to run the court. When a team publicist brought Ebo to the post-game press conference, Schaefer waved her away. No players were permitted to speak to the media.

Guard Aliyah Matharu excelled for Texas as a shooter in a stint that was truncated by foul trouble. She scored 13, converting 3 of 4 3-pointers, in 16 minutes.

Texas was short three players again. Schaefer said he had no targeted return dates for injured Longhorns Aaliyah Moore (ankle), Kyndall Hunter (ankle) and Kobe King-Hawea (foot). Moore is a starter at forward. They have all missed at least the last three games.

Schaefer does not expect any of them back when Texas plays at No. 17 Texas A&M on Sunday.

He said the injuries impact even the healthy players.

“It's not only affecting what they do when they come on the floor in a game, but it's taken away from our competitive spirit in practice,” Schaefer said. “But it’s not an excuse. We have plenty of firepower. We’re just not playing well. It’s my job to get them to play well.”

Schaefer was associate head coach under Gary Blair at A&M from 2003-11 and at Arkansas from 2000-03.

Schaefer faced Blair and the Aggies in College Station as head coach at Mississippi State from 2011-20. This is his first time going back there as coach of the old rival Longhorns.

“It’s always feels different for me when I play against him,” Schaefer said. “After all those years I was sitting next to him, it doesn’t feel right being on opposite ends of the floor.”