Boosted by Jackson State, Texas A&M wins, No. 11 Texas rises in the Associated Press' poll

Danny Davis
Hookem
Texas guard Rori Harmon (3) battles with Jackson State guard Dayzsha Rogan (24) for the rebound during the first half of the Longhorn’s game against the Tigers on Wednesday, Dec. 01, 2021 at the Erwin Center.

Texas was ranked 11th in the Associated Press' most-recent basketball poll, which was released on Monday.

Texas was last a top-11 team during the 11th week of the 2018-19 season. The Longhorns were ranked 15th last week.

Texas is coming off a week in which it beat two teams — Jackson State and Texas A&M — that reached last season's NCAA Tournament. The Longhorns recorded a 78-64 win over Jackson State at the Erwin Center on Wednesday. Four days later, the Longhorns earned a 76-60 victory in College Station.

Texas is now 6-1 this season. Two of those wins are against Stanford and Texas A&M teams that were ranked third and 17th at the time. Tennessee was ranked 16th when it beat UT in overtime on Nov. 21.

Stanford, Tennessee and Texas A&M were voted into fourth, ninth and 18th slots of this week's poll.

Texas only has one game on this week's schedule. The Longhorns will host Idaho (1-6) on Saturday afternoon.

The American-Statesman submits one of the 30 ballots used by the AP for its poll. Here is how beat writer Danny Davis voted:

  1. South Carolina (9-0)
  2. North Carolina State (8-1)
  3. Baylor (8-1)
  4. UConn (5-1)
  5. Arizona (7-0)
  6. Stanford (5-2)
  7. Louisville (7-1)
  8. Tennessee (8-0)
  9. Texas (6-1)
  10. Michigan (8-1)
  11. Iowa (5-1)
  12. Iowa State (8-1)
  13. Maryland (8-2)
  14. Indiana (5-2)
  15. Duke (8-0)
  16. BYU (8-0)
  17. Texas A&M (8-1)
  18. Kentucky (6-1)
  19. Ohio State (6-1)
  20. Colorado (8-0)
  21. Florida Gulf Coast (7-1)
  22. North Carolina (8-0)
  23. Notre Dame (7-2)
  24. Georgia (7-1)
  25. Oklahoma (7-1)