Boosted by Jackson State, Texas A&M wins, No. 11 Texas rises in the Associated Press' poll

Texas was ranked 11th in the Associated Press' most-recent basketball poll, which was released on Monday.

Texas was last a top-11 team during the 11th week of the 2018-19 season. The Longhorns were ranked 15th last week.

More:In a win at Texas A&M, Texas tries to answer if it is 'really that monster'

Texas is coming off a week in which it beat two teams — Jackson State and Texas A&M — that reached last season's NCAA Tournament. The Longhorns recorded a 78-64 win over Jackson State at the Erwin Center on Wednesday. Four days later, the Longhorns earned a 76-60 victory in College Station.

Texas is now 6-1 this season. Two of those wins are against Stanford and Texas A&M teams that were ranked third and 17th at the time. Tennessee was ranked 16th when it beat UT in overtime on Nov. 21.

Stanford, Tennessee and Texas A&M were voted into fourth, ninth and 18th slots of this week's poll.

Texas only has one game on this week's schedule. The Longhorns will host Idaho (1-6) on Saturday afternoon.

The American-Statesman submits one of the 30 ballots used by the AP for its poll. Here is how beat writer Danny Davis voted: