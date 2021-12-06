Boosted by Jackson State, Texas A&M wins, No. 11 Texas rises in the Associated Press' poll
Texas was ranked 11th in the Associated Press' most-recent basketball poll, which was released on Monday.
Texas was last a top-11 team during the 11th week of the 2018-19 season. The Longhorns were ranked 15th last week.
Texas is coming off a week in which it beat two teams — Jackson State and Texas A&M — that reached last season's NCAA Tournament. The Longhorns recorded a 78-64 win over Jackson State at the Erwin Center on Wednesday. Four days later, the Longhorns earned a 76-60 victory in College Station.
Texas is now 6-1 this season. Two of those wins are against Stanford and Texas A&M teams that were ranked third and 17th at the time. Tennessee was ranked 16th when it beat UT in overtime on Nov. 21.
Stanford, Tennessee and Texas A&M were voted into fourth, ninth and 18th slots of this week's poll.
Texas only has one game on this week's schedule. The Longhorns will host Idaho (1-6) on Saturday afternoon.
The American-Statesman submits one of the 30 ballots used by the AP for its poll. Here is how beat writer Danny Davis voted:
- South Carolina (9-0)
- North Carolina State (8-1)
- Baylor (8-1)
- UConn (5-1)
- Arizona (7-0)
- Stanford (5-2)
- Louisville (7-1)
- Tennessee (8-0)
- Texas (6-1)
- Michigan (8-1)
- Iowa (5-1)
- Iowa State (8-1)
- Maryland (8-2)
- Indiana (5-2)
- Duke (8-0)
- BYU (8-0)
- Texas A&M (8-1)
- Kentucky (6-1)
- Ohio State (6-1)
- Colorado (8-0)
- Florida Gulf Coast (7-1)
- North Carolina (8-0)
- Notre Dame (7-2)
- Georgia (7-1)
- Oklahoma (7-1)