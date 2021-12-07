Texas loses depth at the point guard position as Ashley Chevalier enters the transfer portal

Texas sophomore guard Ashley Chevalier announced Tuesday that she will enter the NCAA transfer portal.

A Texas spokesperson confirmed to the American-Statesman that Chevalier is no longer with the team. By Tuesday afternoon, her name had been removed from the online roster.

News about Chevalier's departure was first reported by Inside Texas.

In a post that she published on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, Chevalier cited her mental health as a reason for her departure.

"Despite the many changes that took place prior to my arrival, I decided to stay committed to UT and fight for my dream, I feel I have been fighting everyday since and it's taken a toll on my mental health," Chevalier wrote. "I have given this University everything I have."

She continued: "Right now I feel as if I am forced to pick between basketball, my happiness and mental health. I am choosing to prioritize my happiness and mental health with people who love me, support me, and believe (in) me."

In her online message, Chevalier thanked former UT coach Karen Aston and Texas fans. She also wished her teammates luck. Chevalier did not mention Texas coach Vic Schaefer or any members of his coaching staff.

More:Texas freshman Ashley Chevalier finds ways to energize the team

A 5-foot-7 point guard from California, Chevalier signed with Aston in November 2019. She was rated by ESPN HoopGurlz as a four-star prospect and the Class of 2020's 27th-best point guard.

After Schaefer was hired a few months later, the new Texas coach said he was impressed with Chevalier's abilities. He also labeled Chevalier, who is the daughter of two basketball coaches, as the best on-ball defender last season.

"Kid goes really hard, to exhaustion," Schaefer said last year. "She's probably been my biggest surprise because I didn't recruit her."

That praise, however, did not translate into playing time. With the emergence of freshman Rori Harmon this season, Chevalier was averaging only 12.7 minutes per game. In Sunday's 76-60 win at Texas A&M, she played for two minutes in a contest in which Harmon did not start.

Chevalier leaves having played in 35 games for the Longhorns. She started twice. She scored a career-high 11 points and recorded four assists in an overtime win over Iowa State in last season's Big 12 Tournament.

Chevalier's departure will cost Texas some valuable depth behind Harmon. Joanne Allen-Taylor, a senior, and junior Aliyah Matharu already have defined roles, but both have played point guard before. Allen-Taylor started at point against A&M. Also, Kyndall Hunter, a freshman who has missed the past five games with an ankle injury, played some point guard in high school.

The first Chevalier-less game for the Longhorns will be played Saturday. Texas (6-1), ranked 11th in The Associated Press' poll, has a home game against Idaho (1-6) on this weekend's schedule.