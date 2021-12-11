Teddy bears and Idaho Vandals on tap for Texas women's basketball at Erwin Center Saturday

Saturday's game

Texas vs. Idaho, 1 p.m., Erwin Center

TV/radio: LHN/105.3

About the series: Texas leads 3-0. The Longhorns recorded a 73-48 win over the Vandals last December.

About the Vandals: Idaho has lost six straight games since it beat Lewis-Clark State College in its opener. ... The 10 3-pointers that Idaho is averaging per game is eighth-best nationally. Last season, Texas held the Vandals to a 5-for-21 performance from behind the arc. ... Neither Kirby (20-for-20) nor Gandy (11-for-11) have missed a free throw this season. .... Bea was the Big Sky's preseason player of the year.

About the Longhorns: Backup point guard Ashley Chevalier left the team and entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. Her 18 assists were second-most on the team. ... Matharu has been held under 10 points just once this season. ... Gaston has grabbed more offensive (14) than defensive (13) rebounds. ... Texas is encouraging fans to bring teddy bears to throw onto the court at halftime. Those teddy bears will be donated to local charities.

