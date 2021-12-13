Texas keeps its No. 11 ranking ahead of an upcoming trip to Las Vegas to see No. 4 Arizona

For the second straight week, Texas has been ranked 11th in the Associated Press' nationwide poll.

Texas held steady in the weekly rankings, which were released on Monday afternoon. In their only game last week, the Longhorns (7-1) recorded an 83-43 win over Idaho.

More:No. 11 Texas crushes Idaho and insists afterwards that 'our standard is very high now'

With 464 points, Texas trailed No. 9 Maryland (9-3) and No. 10 Indiana (8-2) by a healthy margin. The Terrapins and Hoosiers earned 518 and 515 points this week.

Texas has beaten ranked Stanford and Texas A&M teams this season. The only blemish on UT's record is an overtime loss to a Tennessee team that is now tied with UConn for seventh place in the AP's poll. This Sunday, the Longhorns will look to make a statement in Las Vegas against No. 4 Arizona.

Arizona (9-0) was the NCAA's runner-up last season while Texas reached the Elite Eight. In April, Texas and Arizona then had stars Charli Collier and Aari McDonald selected with the first and third picks of the WNBA Draft.

Arizona and Texas were listed 22nd and 25th in the AP's preseason poll. Both teams have since climbed significantly in the rankings. Arizona has won its nine games by an average of 24 points. Only one of UT's seven wins have been decided by less than 10 points.

The American-Statesman submits one of the 30 ballots used by the AP for its poll. Here is how beat writer Danny Davis voted: