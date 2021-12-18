No. 4 Arizona, No. 11 Texas to play in Las Vegas as part of Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge

Sunday's game

No. 11 Texas vs. No. 4 Arizona, 4:30 p.m., T-Mobile Arena (cap. 18,000), Las Vegas; this is part of the doubleheader with the Texas-Stanford men's game in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge

TV/radio: ESPN/105.3

About the series: Texas leads 2-1. The Longhorns beat Arizona in 1992 and 1993, but the Wildcats earned an 83-58 win at the Erwin Center two years ago.

About the Longhorns: Junior Aliyah Matharu has come off the bench in half of UT's eight games. She still leads the team in scoring at 15.8 points per contest. ... With a turnover margin of 12.38, Texas leads all Division I teams in that category. ... Freshman forward Latasha Lattimore recorded a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds) in UT's last game. ... April Phillips, who coaches the post players, was an assistant coach at Arizona in 2018-19. She initially planned on returning to Arizona this offseason before she was hired by Texas.

About the Wildcats: Arizona beat Northern Arizona 82-55 on Friday. Texas' last game was last Saturday. ... Thomas, a Las Vegas native, is the Wildcats' all-time leader in minutes, starts and games played. She has 135 career starts since the start of the 2017-18 season. ... Reese needs 13 points to become the 10th-leading scorer in school history. ... Lauren Ware, who was once recruited to play volleyball and basketball at Texas, will sit out this game because of a knee injury. The 6-foot-5 forward has started eight times and leads Arizona in blocked shots.

Danny Davis