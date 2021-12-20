Listen to Austin 360 Radio

Despite five-game winning streak, No. 12 Texas knocked down a peg by Michigan in AP's poll

Danny Davis
Hookem
Texas senior Lauren Ebo looks to score as Oklahoma Baptist's Jill Leslie defends during an exhibition in Gregory Gym in Austin on Nov. 4, 2021.

On Monday, Texas was ranked as the 12th-best basketball team in the nation by the Associated Press.

The No. 12 ranking was actually a demotion for the Longhorns, who had been listed 11th in each of the previous two weeks. Texas (8-1) was leapfrogged on Monday by Michigan (11-1), which went from No. 13 to No. 9 after beating then-No. 5 Baylor in overtime this past Sunday. 

This season, Texas has beaten ranked Stanford and Texas A&M teams that are currently ranked second and 23rd. The Longhorns' lone loss was an overtime letdown against No. 7 Tennessee.

More: The University of San Diego salvages No. 11 Texas' trip to Las Vegas

Texas had a chance to test itself against another ranked opponent this past weekend. However, UT's game against No. 4 Arizona was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols within the Wildcats' program. The Longhorns, who were playing in a Las Vegas-hosted event, scrambled and got the University of San Diego to fill in for Arizona at the last minute. UT then recorded a 74-58 victory in its only appearance of the week. 

Texas has one game left on its schedule before its holiday break. The Longhorns are traveling to Princeton (7-3) on Wednesday afternoon.

The American-Statesman submits one of the 29 ballots used by the AP for its poll. Here is how beat writer Danny Davis voted:

  1. South Carolina (11-0)
  2. Stanford (8-2)
  3. Louisville (10-1)
  4. Arizona (10-0)
  5. North Carolina State (11-2)
  6. Tennessee (9-1)
  7. Texas (8-1)
  8. Michigan (11-1)
  9. Iowa State (11-1)
  10. Baylor (9-2)
  11. UConn (6-3)
  12. Indiana (9-2)
  13. Duke (9-1)
  14. Maryland (9-3)
  15. Iowa (6-2)
  16. Georgia Tech (9-2)
  17. Georgia (10-1)
  18. Colorado (10-0)
  19. Florida Gulf Coast (9-1)
  20. North Carolina (10-0)
  21. Notre Dame (10-2)
  22. Oklahoma (9-1)
  23. BYU (9-1)
  24. LSU (9-1)
  25. Nebraska (11-0)