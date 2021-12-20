Despite five-game winning streak, No. 12 Texas knocked down a peg by Michigan in AP's poll

On Monday, Texas was ranked as the 12th-best basketball team in the nation by the Associated Press.

The No. 12 ranking was actually a demotion for the Longhorns, who had been listed 11th in each of the previous two weeks. Texas (8-1) was leapfrogged on Monday by Michigan (11-1), which went from No. 13 to No. 9 after beating then-No. 5 Baylor in overtime this past Sunday.

This season, Texas has beaten ranked Stanford and Texas A&M teams that are currently ranked second and 23rd. The Longhorns' lone loss was an overtime letdown against No. 7 Tennessee.

Texas had a chance to test itself against another ranked opponent this past weekend. However, UT's game against No. 4 Arizona was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols within the Wildcats' program. The Longhorns, who were playing in a Las Vegas-hosted event, scrambled and got the University of San Diego to fill in for Arizona at the last minute. UT then recorded a 74-58 victory in its only appearance of the week.

Texas has one game left on its schedule before its holiday break. The Longhorns are traveling to Princeton (7-3) on Wednesday afternoon.

The American-Statesman submits one of the 29 ballots used by the AP for its poll. Here is how beat writer Danny Davis voted: