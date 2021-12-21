Before its holiday break, No. 12 Texas set to play Princeton for the first time

Hookem

Wednesday's game

No. 12 Texas at Princeton, 11 a.m., Jadwin Gymnasium (capacity 6,854), Princeton, N.J.

TV/radio: ESPN+/105.3

About the series: This is the first meeting. All-time, Texas is 2-0 against Ivy League programs.

About the Longhorns: This is UT's last game until its Dec. 29 home contest against Alcorn State. ... Aliyah Matharu, who leads Texas in scoring with 16.4 points per game, had seven steals in Sunday's 74-58 win over San Diego. ... Against USD, reserve guard Kobe King-Hawea (foot) played for the first time since the season opener. ... Even though Texas and Princeton have never met, Ebo has twice started against the Tigers. While at Penn State, she grabbed 11 rebounds in those 2018 and 2019 battles.

About the Tigers: On Dec. 1, Princeton beat then-No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast 58-55. That was Princeton's first win over a top-25 opponent in nearly 44 years. ... Cunningham was named the Ivy League's player of the week Monday for a 21-point, eight-rebound effort in last week's overtime win over Buffalo. ... Princeton has allowed at least 70 points in each of its last three games. ... The Tigers did not play during the 2020-21 season because of the pandemic. They went 26-1 during the 2019-20 campaign and were No. 22 in The Associated Press' final poll.

Danny Davis