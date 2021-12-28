COVID-19 protocols to delay No. 12 Texas' return to the basketball court

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Texas women will not return to the basketball court on Wednesday.

Texas announced on Tuesday that this Wednesday's home game against Alcorn State had been canceled because of issues within the Longhorns' program. The game will not be rescheduled.

Last week, the Big 12 announced that a game can be ruled a "no contest" if a team doesn't have six scholarship players and one countable coach available.

The erasing of the Alcorn State game will cost Texas a chance to shake off the rust following its holiday break. The Longhorns last played at Princeton on Dec. 22.

Next up on UT's schedule is the team's conference opener at Oklahoma State on Sunday. Texas (9-1) is currently ranked 12th in the Associated Press' poll.

Earlier this month, Texas had a nationally-televised game altered by COVID-19 protocols. The Longhorns were set to meet No. 4 Arizona in Las Vegas but the Wildcats backed out the day before. Texas scrambled and got the University of San Diego to replace Arizona.