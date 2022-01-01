Following a lengthy break, No. 12 Texas to open new year and Big 12 play at Oklahoma State

Sunday's game

No. 12 Texas at Oklahoma State, 2 p.m., Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Okla.

TV/radio: ESPN+/105.3

About the series: Texas leads 39-16. Texas and Oklahoma State split last season's two games with each team winning on its home court.

About the Longhorns: Texas hasn't played since their 70-53 win at Princeton on Dec. 22. The 11-day break included the holidays and a cancellation against Alcorn State on Wednesday because of COVID-19 issues in UT's program. ... On Friday, Schaefer declined to discuss who would be available for the Oklahoma State game but expressed a belief that Texas could play this weekend. Per Big 12 rules, teams must have six scholarship players and one countable coach available. ... Harmon is the reigning recipient of the Big 12's freshman of the week award. ... Texas is 3-1 in road contests, and three of those four games involved ranked opponents.

About the Cowgirls: Oklahoma State last played on Dec. 17. The last two games were called off because of COVID-19 protocols. ... Fields is averaging a Big 12-best 2.67 steals per game. Nationally, that ranks 38th. ... Guard N'Yah Boyd, who has started in eight of Oklahoma State's nine games, played 33 minutes against Texas and scored 10 points while competing for North Texas last season. ... Oklahoma State was picked seventh in the Big 12's preseason poll. Texas and Iowa State tied for second place in those predictions.