No. 12 Texas to be slightly shorthanded for Big 12 opener at Oklahoma State

Texas will be slightly shorthanded when it opens Big 12 play on Sunday afternoon.

A team spokesperson has confirmed that forward DeYona Gaston, guard Kobe King-Hawea and center Femme Masudi are the only Longhorns who are unavailable for a showdown at Oklahoma State that tips at 2 p.m. This is the Big 12 opener for both No. 12 Texas (9-1) and Oklahoma State (5-4).

This past Wednesday, the Longhorns had to call off a home game against Alcorn State because of COVID-19 protocols. Due to that cancellation, Texas has not played since a 70-53 win at Princeton on Dec. 22, 2021.

On Friday, Texas coach Vic Schaefer did not want to tip his hand in discussing who would be available for the Oklahoma State game. He did say that the players and coaches who participated in that day's practice would be the Longhorns who made the trip to Stillwater.

Two days later, Texas will return to the basketball court without one starter and two reserves. Gaston, who was ruled out of the Princeton game with what the team called an illness, has started six times this season. The 6-2 forward is averaging 10.0 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Back in October, Texas was voted into a second-place tie in the Big 12's preseason poll. Oklahoma State was picked to finish seventh in the conference.