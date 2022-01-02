WATCH: Rori Harmon hits a halfcourt heave as No. 12 Texas wins its Big 12 opener

A buzzer-beating heave by Texas freshman guard Rori Harmon was the biggest highlight in a 62-51 win at Oklahoma State on Sunday afternoon.

The 11-point victory was recorded by Texas in its Big 12 opener. The 12th-ranked team in the Associated Press' poll, UT also improved its overall record to 10-1 on Sunday.

Oklahoma State actually led by nine points at three different points of Sunday's first quarter. But in the final seconds of the opening session, Harmon stole an inbound pass. From a few feet past the midcourt line, Harmon then heaved up a shot that she made.

That long 3-pointer cut the Longhorns' deficit down to 16-15. Texas eventually wrestled the lead away from Oklahoma State in the second quarter. The Longhorns were up by as many as 14 points in the second half.

A two-time Big 12 Freshman of the Week, Harmon finished with 11 points and four steals.

While a freshman was responsible for the day's biggest play, Texas was led on Sunday by two seniors. Joanne Allen-Taylor and Audrey Warren both scored 14 points for the Longhorns. Warren also grabbed nine rebounds.

Texas will return to the basketball court this upcoming Wednesday for a home game against Texas Tech. The Longhorns have a trip to Waco scheduled for next weekend.