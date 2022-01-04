No. 9 Texas welcomes Texas Tech for its first game at Erwin Center in nearly four weeks

Wednesday's game

No. 9 Texas vs. Texas Tech, 7 p.m., Erwin Center

TV/radio: LHN/105.3

About the series: Texas leads 76-30. Texas and Texas Tech split last season's two games with each team winning at home.

About the Lady Raiders: Texas Tech has lost four of its last five games. Three of those losses were to LSU, Georgia and Oklahoma, which are No. 13, No. 15 and No. 23 in this week's Associated Press poll. ... Forward Bryn Gerlich and Gray (Oklahoma State) and Veitenheimer (Oklahoma) all previously played at other Big 12 schools. And Scott played for Texas coach Vic Schaefer at Mississippi State for two seasons. ... Gray has scored at least 12 points in 19 career games against Top-25 teams. ... Texas Tech boasts the second-best field goal percentage in the Big 12 (46.4%).

About the Longhorns: Texas, which has won seven straight games, is No. 9 in the country, its highest AP ranking since the 2017-18 season. ... The Longhorns haven't played at the Erwin Center since Dec. 11. While playing five teams that entered this week with a combined record of 12-37, UT has won all of this season's home games by an average of 46.2 points. ... Matharu has more 3-pointers (25) than free throws (21). ... Warren, at 5-foot-9, has grabbed at least four offensive rebounds in four of her last seven games.