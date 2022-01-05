Following its return to the AP poll's upper tier, No. 9 Texas humbled by visiting Texas Tech

Since he arrived at Texas, Vic Schaefer has said he'd rather own than rent.

The basketball coach's housing metaphor deals with the Associated Press' poll. In Schaefer's mind, being a top-10 team is akin to paying a mortgage. Being ranked elsewhere in the top 25 is nice, but the fluidity of the poll's lower-half led Schaefer last season to refer to that as "the rent district."

On Monday, Texas returned to the top-10 of the Associated Press' poll for the first time since the 2017-18 season. Two days later, Texas Tech tried to serve the ninth-ranked Longhorns with a foreclosure notice.

Bre'Amber Scott and Vivian Gray combined for 44 points as Texas Tech rolled to a 74-61 romp at the Erwin Center. The 13-point loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Longhorns (10-2, 1-1 Big 12).

"That's probably as humbling a loss as I've had since I got beat 98-38 in the Sweet 16 against UConn," said Schaefer, who was coaching at Mississippi State at the time of that 2016 defeat. "I feel the exact same way. At least that night, I got beat by the best team in the history of women's college basketball.

"I apologized 100 times that night to my (athletic director) in the hallway and I would do the same if my AD was here right now."

More:Finally at full strength, No. 9 Texas to look for consistency with Texas Tech in town

In front of an announced crowd of 2,723, Texas Tech never trailed after it took a 5-4 lead 100 seconds into the first quarter. The Lady Raiders knocked down half of their 38 shots in the game. Meanwhile, Texas mustered a 29.2% performance from the field. The Longhorns were out-rebounded by a 44-33 margin.

The victory was a statement win for a Texas Tech program that entered the week with a deceiving 7-5 record. The Lady Raiders had lost three straight games, but three of their previous five contests had been played against LSU, Georgia and Oklahoma teams that are ranked 13th, 15th and 23rd this week. Respectively, Gray and Scott had missed eight and nine games this season.

"I believe coming in we already knew what we needed to know about the team," Scott said. "I just feel like we've had a lot of bumps in a row early. We finally got everybody back. We believe in one another."

When asked afterwards what went wrong, Texas seniors Joanne Allen-Taylor and Audrey Warren both questioned their team's toughness. Allen-Taylor assessed that "we just couldn't get stops when we needed to get stops." Warren added that the Longhorns "lost sight of what we were doing, which again is a lack of focus."

Schaefer put the loss on himself and later issued an apology to Texas fans. He also had a list of things he wasn't pleased with:

A shooting percentage that was UT's worst of the season.

Texas turned 21 offensive rebounds into only 12 second-chance points.

The Longhorns were limited to 16 points in the paint.

UT committed 15 turnovers against Texas Tech's zone defense.

Foul trouble also plagued Texas. The Lady Raiders shot 44 free throws to UT's 19. With Texas reeling in the third quarter, Schaefer said he felt it was necessary to insert Allen-Taylor back into the game despite the veteran guard already having fouls. She fouled out 30 seconds later.

Warren also picked up her fourth foul in the third quarter. Warren, who escaped a scary second-quarter collision with just a case of whiplash, sat for the entire fourth frame as the game got out of hand.

"I don't think there's any doubt when you have both of them on the bench, we're a different team," Schaefer said.

Schaefer even found himself on the wrong end of a whistle on Wednesday. At the start of the second half, both Schaefer and Texas Tech coach Krista Gerlich were assessed technical fouls following a verbal altercation.

Gerlich downplayed the event in her postgame press conference and said she objected to a substitution issue that prevented Texas Tech from starting the second half with all of its starters on the floor. Schaefer maintained that he was responding to Gerlich's treatment of the people working at the scorer's table.

"You're not coming after my people," Schaefer said. "That ain't like that's a Crackerjack-box group. They know what in the hell’s going on. If your person didn't do their job, then wear it. It’s not a technical so just get it and let's go."

The taste of the loss to Texas Tech will likely linger for Texas. Due to COVID-19 protocols at Baylor, the Big 12 announced on Wednesday that Sunday's game between Texas and the 14th-ranked Bears has been postponed.

Schaefer won't know until Friday if the Big 12 will allow Texas to fill the void in its schedule with a non-conference game. Schaefer teased that UT had reached out to a "pretty good team," but it may be too late to actually schedule that game if the Longhorns are held to that scheduling deadline.

Tip-ins: Texas observed a moment of silence for former player Angela Jackson before the game. An all-conference honoree in 1997 and 1998 who still ranks fifth on UT's all-time blocks chart, Jackson passed away last month at the age of 45. ... In her first action since Nov. 17, freshman forward Aaliyah Moore (ankle) played 20 minutes and scored six points. ... Texas was led by Aliyah Matharu's 12 points. ... Taylah Thomas had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Texas Tech (8-5, 1-1).