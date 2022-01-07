With No. 14 Baylor unavailable on Sunday, No. 9 Texas finds a replacement in UTRGV

Texas has added a game against Texas-Rio Grande Valley to its women's basketball schedule.

No. 9 Texas and UTRGV will meet at the Erwin Center at 2 p.m. Sunday. The game will be televised on the Longhorn Network.

The Vaqueros have filled the void left on the schedule by No. 14 Baylor, which postponed its games this week against TCU and Texas because of COVID-19 protocols. The Big 12 will reschedule what was supposed to be a trip to Waco for Texas.

The news of the Baylor postponement broke on Wednesday afternoon. After a 74-61 loss to Texas Tech later that night, UT coach Vic Schaefer expressed a desire to play Sunday.

Schaefer teased that the Longhorns had reached out to a "pretty good team" about playing. According to Schaefer, UT was willing to travel and even leave the state for that game.

"If you knew who we were thinking about playing, you'd be looking at me like, ‘Are you crazy?’” Schaefer said.

However, he conceded that a scheduling deadline might make it difficult to accommodate that unnamed opponent. The Big 12 wanted UT to keep its options open in case a conference contest needed to be moved into that Sunday slot. The Longhorns were not permitted to replace Baylor with a nonleague opponent until Friday afternoon.

The Longhorns (10-2) will instead play UTRGV for the 10th time in school history. The Vaqueros (5-8) were available this weekend because a game they were supposed to play at New Mexico State on Saturday was postponed.

This is the third time COVID-19 protocols have forced Texas to alter its schedule. In December, UT persuaded San Diego to be Arizona's last-minute replacement in a Las Vegas showcase. The Longhorns also canceled a home game against Alcorn State on Dec. 29 because of COVID-19 issues within their own program.