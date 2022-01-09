Added game against UTRGV gives No. 9 Texas a chance to bounce back from Texas Tech defeat

Sunday's game

No. 9 Texas vs. Texas-Rio Grande Valley, 2 p.m., Erwin Center

TV/radio: LHN/105.3

About the series: Texas leads 9-0. This game was scheduled on Friday after UTRGV (at New Mexico State) and Texas (at No. 14 Baylor) both had conference contests postponed because of COVID-19 issues within their opponents' programs.

About the Vaqueros: Texas is the second ranked team that UTRGV has faced. The Vaqueros opened their season with a 63-56 loss to South Florida, which was No. 21 in the Associated Press’ preseason poll. … Muff spent the past four years playing volleyball at Northern Colorado. … Bershers was a second-team pick on the WAC’s preseason honor roll. ... UTRGV snapped a three-game losing streak with a 62-50 win over Grand Canyon on Thursday.

About the Longhorns: Texas is coming off a 74-61 loss to Texas Tech on Wednesday. That was UT's first loss in six games at the Erwin Center. ... Allen-Taylor is the only Longhorn left who played in Texas' game against UTRGV on Nov. 20, 2019. She scored 10 points in the 85-69 victory. ... Texas' average of 24.25 forced turnovers ranks sixth nationally. ... Sophomore guard Aliyah Matharu leads Texas with 15.3 points per game. She has come off the bench in seven of 12 games.