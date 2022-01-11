Conference clash at the Erwin Center to feature No. 13 Texas and a busy Kansas team

Wednesday's game

No. 13 Texas vs. Kansas, 7 p.m., Erwin Center

TV/radio: LHN/105.3

About the series: Texas leads 31-11. The Longhorns have won 17 of their last 18 games against Kansas, the exception being an 82-67 loss in 2020.

About the Jayhawks: This game will be Kansas' third in a five-day span. The Jayhawks were beaten by Oklahoma this past Saturday and recorded a 78-72 win at TCU on Monday. This weekend, KU will host No. 14 Baylor. ... Like Texas, Kansas has earned a win over Texas-Rio Grande Valley and lost to Tennessee. ... Kersgieter has led the Jayhawks in scoring in seven of their games. ... Franklin's free-throw percentage of 92.1 is the second-best mark in the Big 12. She's also shooting 45.1% from the field.

About the Longhorns: The 15 rebounds grabbed by freshman forward Aaliyah Moore in Sunday's 93-58 rout of UTRGV were the most for a Texas player this season. Moore and Charli Collier are the only Longhorns to post a 15-rebound game over the past five seasons... Texas is making just 63.5% of its free throws. A UT team hasn't finished a season that low since 1993. ... Junior guard Aliyah Matharu has scored at least 10 points in 12 of her 13 games. ... Schaefer said freshman guard Kyndall Hunter, who didn't suit up against UTRGV because of a coach's decision, is available for Wednesday's game.