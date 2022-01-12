Overtime loss to Kansas at the Erwin Center leaves No. 13 Texas searching for answers

In the new year, Wednesdays have been woeful at Texas.

Last Wednesday, Texas Tech recorded a 74-61 win at the Erwin Center over a Texas team that was ranked ninth in the Associated Press' poll at the time. That was the Lady Raiders' first win over a top-10 team since 2011.

One week later, Kansas outlasted Texas, which is now ranked 13th, in overtime. A 70-66 triumph was KU's first win on the road over a ranked opponent and first victory in Austin since 2012.

With the loss, Texas slipped to 11-3 on the season. The Longhorns have lost two of their three conference games.

"We probably played pretty hard but playing hard don't win," UT coach Vic Schaefer said. "We just have too many mistakes right now."

Bohls:After loss, Texas women's coach Vic Schaefer takes team's toughness to heart

Against the Jayhawks, Texas missed 13 3-pointers. The Longhorns were outmuscled and outscored by a 36-14 margin in the paint. A rare decision by Schaefer to play a zone defense led to a late 3-pointer for Kansas.

But the mistakes that Schaefer was referring to were turnovers. Texas committed a season-high 23 turnovers on Wednesday night. Kansas converted those 23 miscues into 18 points.

A basketball coach for nearly four decades, Schaefer turned into a mathematician while speaking about those turnovers. The 20-turnover game was UT's third of the season. (Texas had 22 turnovers in Sunday's 93-58 win over UTRGV.)

"Let's just say we don't turn it over but 15 times," Schaefer said. "Well, that's eight more shots that we get. If we shoot 40%, we're gonna make three of them and we're going to win the game. We just have a real issue right now with turning the ball over."

The biggest of UT's turnovers was recorded in overtime. Trailing 66-63 in the final minute, Texas had the basketball and a chance to either tie the game or chip into the Kansas lead.

But Rori Harmon, the Longhorns' freshman point guard, dribbled her way into a shot-clock violation. Texas was then forced to foul after the turnover, Kansas made a free throw on the other end and the Longhorns never got closer than three points.

"I just lost track of time," Harmon said.

In the overtime session, Kansas was boosted by two lay-ups from junior guard Holly Kersgieter. As a team, Kansas made three of the four shots it attempted after the end of regulation. The Jayhawks also knocked down four free throws.

The win was the second in three days for Kansas, which beat TCU in Fort Worth on Monday. The Jayhawks also played a home game against Oklahoma this past Saturday.

"All of us played AAU before," Kansas guard Aniya Thomas said when asked about the Jayhawks' packed schedule. "We just gotta have the right mentality just to go through those days."

Kersgieter finished with a game-high 19 points. Texas guard Joanne Allen-Taylor led the Longhorns with her 18 points.

UT guard Aliyah Matharu contributed 11 points and hit an overtime-forcing 3-pointer with nine seconds left in the fourth quarter. Matharu, however, only played 11 minutes against Kansas. The junior picked up three quick fouls in the second quarter, which led to Schaefer saying that he wasn't pleased with his leading scorer's on-court effort.

Schaefer also preached in his postgame press conference about the "accountability and responsibility" of wearing the Texas uniform. Seated to Schaefer's right was Harmon, who interjected that this was now a matter of pride.

"It's not just having pride to be at Texas, you've gotta have pride in yourself," Harmon said. "You can have pride for playing for Texas as much as you want but if you don't have pride in yourself then, it's not going to get anywhere."

Tip-ins: Texas will host No. 25 Kansas State (13-3, 3-1) on Saturday night. ... Eighteen of UT's turnovers were committed by a starter. ... Schaefer praised the performance of sophomore forward DeYona Gaston, who had 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting.