Swept last season by West Virginia, No. 13 Texas aims to avoid another loss Saturday

Hookem

Saturday's game

No. 13 Texas vs. West Virginia, 7 p.m., Erwin Center

TV/radio: LHN/105.3

About the series: Texas leads 13-10. The Mountaineers swept Texas last season in two games that featured the first (Texas' Charli Collier) and fourth (West Virginia's Kysre Gondrezick) overall picks of the 2021 WNBA draft.

About the Mountaineers: West Virginia is coming off a 64-53 win over a Texas Tech team that beat UT by 13 points last week. ... Martinez, a one-time Texas signee, has four double-doubles this season. ... Senior forward Kari Niblack, whose 161 career blocks rank fifth in school history, is 40 points from becoming West Virginia's 38th 1,000-point scorer. ... Morris and Hemingway both played for Schaefer at Mississippi State during the 2019-20 season.

About the Longhorns: Texas has lost its last two games, both home setbacks, to Texas Tech and Kansas. ... Over her last two games, guard Aliyah Matharu has played 29 minutes and scored 29 points. ... Allen-Taylor matched her season high during an 18-point effort against Kansas on Wednesday. That was her 10th double-digit scoring performance of the season. ... Only three Longhorns — Matharu (34), Allen-Taylor (12) and freshman Kyndall Hunter (10) — have made at least 10 3-pointers this season.

Danny Davis