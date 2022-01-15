'Punched in the mouth' in Big 12 play, No. 13 Texas fights back against West Virginia

Texas senior Audrey Warren did not have a good game on Wednesday.

Aliyah Matharu, the Longhorns' junior guard and leading scorer, also wasn't at her best that night. And to be frank, nobody on the UT roster had anything to brag about after an overtime loss at home to Kansas.

Three days later, those Longhorns got chance to respond.

Twenty-six points from Matharu and Warren's strong start after not getting to start paced No. 13 Texas in a 73-57 win over West Virginia. Texas (12-3, 2-2 Big 12) was also beat last week by Texas Tech, so the victory helped UT avoid its first three-game losing streak in conference play since the 2016-17 season.

"Nobody likes to get punched in the mouth, it's uncomfortable," Matharu said. "Somebody punches you in the mouth, you want to punch them back. West Virginia was just the next opponent. We wanted to come out and get a win so we could go into our next big game with some type of confidence behind us."

In the lead-up to Saturday's showdown, Texas coach Vic Schaefer promised that he'd tinker with his starting lineup. Schaefer explained to media members that "the way some players are playing, it's not acceptable."

Against the Mountaineers, Schaefer didn't make wholesale changes. In fact, there was only one difference from the lineup that Texas had started its last three games with. Usually the first option off the Texas bench, Matharu was in. A 13-time starter this season, Warren was out.

The benching of Warren didn't need an explanation. In the loss to Kansas, she had committed a career-high seven turnovers. A 44.6% shooter from the field this season, Warren also missed five of her eight shots against the Jayhawks.

So when Saturday's game tipped off, Warren sat. For all of 51 seconds.

Less than a minute into the first quarter, Schaefer called for Warren. The 5-9 Warren can play multiple positions and she checked in for 6-2 forward DeYona Gaston, who had just picked up a quick foul.

"(Audrey) is kind of our fix-it-all type player, and so when D got that first quick one, she can go in and battle and play at that position," Schaefer said.

Warren quickly provided a spark to a Texas team that missed its first six shots and fell into a 7-0 hole in the first quarter. Warren scored nine points in the first quarter. By the time her jumper forced a West Virginia timeout with 8:06 left in the second session, Texas held a 25-15 lead and Warren had 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

"I just knew that I needed to come in and not have the same type of game that I had against Kansas," Warren said. "Just a little more focus on the court."

Warren went onto play 30 minutes and she finished with a season-high 17 points. Only Matharu provided more offense in the 16-point victory.

Like Warren, Matharu was coming off a forgettable performance. Against Kansas, Matharu scored 11 points and hit a late 3-pointer that forced overtime. However, Matharu only played 11 minutes in that 45-minute game and three second-quarter fouls led Schaefer to question her effort.

But Matharu responded to her sixth start of the season with her second-best offensive effort. Matharu knocked down half of her 16 shots and made eight free throws. Defensively, Matharu also drew charges on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter.

"She played 37 minutes, she's probably going to sleep pretty good tonight," Schaefer said. "That's the kid I need every night. We've got to have her."

Those offensive fouls by West Virginia occurred during the first four minutes of the second quarter. During that span, the Mountaineers had seven turnovers and were unable to attempt a single shot. Texas opened the second quarter with a 19-15 advantage and was up by 13 points at the end of that run.

Texas eventually took a 39-25 lead into halftime. The lead ranged between 13 and 23 points in the second half.

As a team that had committed at least 20 turnovers in each of its last two games, Texas had only 14 giveaways against West Virginia. Texas also got 10 points and nine rebounds from senior center Lauren Ebo.

Freshman point guard Rori Harmon finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and five steals. Harmon left the game with trainers after hitting her head on the floor in the fourth quarter. The point guard appeared at UT's postgame press conference and joked that she has "a hard head."

Tip-ins: Texas associate head coach Dionnah Jackson-Durrett was not at Saturday's game. ... West Virginia (8-6, 1-3 Big 12) had 66.7% of its points scored by KK Deans and JJ Quinerly, who both had 19 points. ... Texas had road games at No. 9 Iowa State and TCU scheduled for next week. ... UT senior Joanne Allen-Taylor played 39 minutes but was held scoreless for the first time since her sophomore year.