No. 15 Texas eyes a big road win as No. 7 Iowa State defends its highest ranking in years

Wednesday's game

No. 15 Texas at No. 7 Iowa State, 6:30 p.m., Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa

TV/radio: ESPN+ / 105.3

About the series: Texas leads 22-21. The Longhorns beat Iowa State three times last season, the last one in overtime at the Big 12 Tournament.

About the Longhorns: Harmon was named the Big 12's freshman of the week on Monday for the third time this season. ... Allen-Taylor did not score in Saturday's 73-57 win over West Virginia, but Schaefer said he still played her for 39 minutes because of her on-court presence. ... Texas is 2-1 against ranked teams. Matharu has scored 70 points in those games at Stanford, Tennessee and Texas A&M. ... A 61.4% free-throw shooter this season, Ebo was 8-for-8 against West Virginia.

About the Cyclones: Averaging 9,458 fans, Iowa State is No. 2 nationally in attendance. The Cyclones, however, have lost six straight home games against Texas. ... Ryan's 120 assists lead the Big 12. Kansas State's Serena Sundell (98) is the only other player in the conference with more than 80. ... No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast is the only Division I team that's making more than Iowa State's 10.9 3-pointers per game ... This is Iowa State's highest Associated Press Top 25 ranking since the 2001-02 season.